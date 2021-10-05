Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.09. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 24,508 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.