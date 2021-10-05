Critical Analysis: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CBRE Group alerts:

This table compares CBRE Group and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.84% 20.78% 8.51% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

This is a summary of current ratings for CBRE Group and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $81.60, suggesting a potential downside of 17.61%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.40 $751.99 million $3.27 30.29 Rafael $4.91 million 114.11 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.