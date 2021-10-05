Critical Analysis: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.63 $104.44 million $1.92 24.51

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 27.07% 51.31% 17.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

