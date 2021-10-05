Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.26

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 4666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $809.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

