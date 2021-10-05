Crowns Price Tops $5.82 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00251797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00111044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

