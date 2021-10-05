Crowny Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $189,872.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

