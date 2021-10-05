Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001562 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00787611 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

