Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.76 and last traded at $65.46. 6,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.