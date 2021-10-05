CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $18.88 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $186,725.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $18.88 or 0.00037328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 52.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.83 or 0.99743344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00523113 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

