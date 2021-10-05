CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $544,667.82 and $1,566.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.81 or 0.00482157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.