CryptoTask Hits Market Cap of $898,205.30 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $898,205.30 and $40,129.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

