CSFB Reiterates C$18.00 Price Target for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a C$18.00 target price by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

