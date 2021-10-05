CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

