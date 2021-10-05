CUE Protocol Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.28 or 0.00106789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $405,843.13 and $1,486.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

