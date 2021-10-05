Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $246,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 191,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 969.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

