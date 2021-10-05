Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $298.97 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

