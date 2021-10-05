Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $917,590.22 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00.

CWK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 794,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,482. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.