CUTcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $312.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00129481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00493469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015798 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00044633 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,314,703 coins and its circulating supply is 147,314,703 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

