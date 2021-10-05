CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,944. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

