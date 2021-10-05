Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 on Tuesday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
Daicel Company Profile
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.