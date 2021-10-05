Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

