Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

