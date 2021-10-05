Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

