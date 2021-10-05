DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $334,805.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.00 or 0.99998354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00528714 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

