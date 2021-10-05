Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,170.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

