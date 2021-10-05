Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,307,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,117,000 after purchasing an additional 291,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

