David A. Duffield Sells 298,688 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.05. 757,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

