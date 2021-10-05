David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WOW traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 240,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

