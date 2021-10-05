David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $2,863,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PGNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
