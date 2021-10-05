David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $2,863,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

