Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
