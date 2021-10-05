Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

