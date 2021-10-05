DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.68

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and traded as low as $88.83. DBS Group shares last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 57,976 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

