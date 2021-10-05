DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $949,536.56 and $21,267.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00086821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015372 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009134 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006821 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001902 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

