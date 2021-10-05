DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Hits $497,078.32

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $188.64 or 0.00375468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $497,078.32 and $1.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00138761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,009.11 or 0.99535364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.60 or 0.06672837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

