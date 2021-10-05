Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 139.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $4,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of DKL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.95%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

