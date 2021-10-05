Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 14,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 898,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

