Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.57

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 2073951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

