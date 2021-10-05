Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.57

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 2073951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.
The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
