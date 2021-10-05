Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 4.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $71.09. 12,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 839,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

