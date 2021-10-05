DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 40,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,874. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

