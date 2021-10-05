Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $616,703.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.