Desjardins Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$49.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

OTCMKTS AGGZF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.