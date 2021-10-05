Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

