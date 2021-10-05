Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $435,439. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

