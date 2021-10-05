Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,743 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $22,545,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.