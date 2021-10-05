Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,422 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Medallia worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 84.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 26.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock worth $7,780,842. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.