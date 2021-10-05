Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,426 shares during the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 623,170 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 556,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

