Deutsche Bank AG Sells 164,721 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,341. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,557.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

