Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €83.05 ($97.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.14. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

