Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLGZY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,239. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.