Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.88

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 47316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 215.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 218,363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $930,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

