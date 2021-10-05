Devon Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 144,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the average daily volume of 22,702 call options.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. 528,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,115,502. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 215.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.